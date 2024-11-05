Man City boss Guardiola: Sporting CP much improved since five-goal thrashing

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola says he does not expect a repeat of the 5-0 thrashing they handed out to Sporting CP in 2022.

When City traveled to Lisbon two years ago, they managed to put in an impressive display in the last 16 against Ruben Amorim’s team.

However, the soon to be Manchester United coach will likely have learned from that result, stated Guardiola.

“I don’t know why but I never think before the game we are going to win (scoring) four or five, never never,” he told reporters ahead of their Champions League re-match.

“It’s a different game. That was knockout stages. Different statement and our momentum for the lack of many players is completely different to what it was at that time.

“They play quite similar like we faced two seasons ago; the pattern is so clear. They use the ball and have possession from the back little bit more now.

“They had a striker two years ago and they linked with him, Gyokeres now runs in behind. They have a good link inside, can switch play and have good movement upfront.

“They have changed players but have same manager and same mentality. Winning the league for first time in 20 years and then doing it again last season shows what a good job he has done.”