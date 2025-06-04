Makelele, Armand: Luis Enrique gave PSG a soul

Former PSG pair Claude Makelele and Sylvain Armand are delighted for Luis Enrique after Saturday's Champions League triumph.

Both Makelele and Armand are pleased for the PSG coach, knowing Enrique faced a barrage of criticism during his previous season in charge.

PSG finished this term as Treble winners and Makelele said: "They have erased the mistakes made over the years and found someone who brought a soul, Luis Enrique.

"Many criticised him, but I knew he was the ideal person. He took over the sports management and they gave him a certain freedom for two years, which is very rare. I really wish him success because he is a good person and he has helped all these young people to grow."

Enrique made PSG unplayable

Armand also praised the team's transformation and the great work of the Asturian coach.

He said: "I'm very proud of what they've done and I'm very happy that they won the Champions League against Inter.

"From a footballing point of view, it was a real pleasure to watch them play.

"They were clearly unplayable. It's difficult to confirm that, but today they have a lot of self-confidence and a very good coach who manages to put everyone's egos aside, and that's really very important in modern football."