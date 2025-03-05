Liverpool unleash Mohamed Salah on PSG

Mohamed Salah has been named in Liverpool’s starting line-up for their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg fixture against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Egypt international, who has been in terrific form for the Reds this season is expected to shoulder the English side’s goalscoring responsibilities in Paris.

According to the team list released by the Anfield giants, Andy Robertson also got a starter’s role at Parc des Princes ahead of Kostas Tsimikas.

Infact, this is the only change made to Arne Slot’s side that started against Newcastle United last time out.

Salah has been directly involved in 20 goals in 30 appearances in the knockout stages of the Champions League (12 goals, eight assists).

This is the most by an African player in the competition’s history one more than Cameroon’s Samuel Eto’o and former Chelsea and Cote d’Ivoire star Didier Drogba.