Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona and Real Madrid to chase Man Utd's "kid Messi" who has already impressed Ronaldo
Julian Alvarez surpasses Messi’s Champions League feat against Real Madrid
Antony agent tells Man Utd boss Amorim: You're wrong to say that!
PSV veteran Perisic: Arsenal always missing something

Ex-Egypt U20 coach offers hope to Liverpool fans on Salah stay

Paul Vegas
Ex-Egypt U20 coach offers hope to Liverpool fans on Salah stay
Ex-Egypt U20 coach offers hope to Liverpool fans on Salah stayKieran McManus / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Former Egypt U20 coach Diaa El-Sayed is urging Mohamed Salah to stay with Liverpool.

Off contract in June, Salah is a target for Saudi Pro League clubs, including Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, El-Sayed says Salah should stay at Anfield and sign a new contract. El-Sayed was Salah's Egypt U20 coach and converted the then left-back into a striker.

He told The Sun: “I have known Salah since he was just a kid, and I know how honest he is as a human being.

"He’s had eight amazing years at Liverpool, and his numbers are just incredible.

“His time there has been amazing, with his teammates, the managers he has worked with, the media, and the fans.

“Of course, I want him to stay at Liverpool. We in Egypt would love him to stay beyond this summer.

"I also know Salah loves being in Liverpool, and he loves the city too.

“He would love to stay at Liverpool to complete his amazing football career. I don't want to hear that he’s moving to Saudi Arabia, PSG, or any other club.

“Because of him, we all follow Liverpool, and so for us, that is where we want to see him end it all.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueSalah MohamedLiverpoolAl IttihadPSGFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd forced to choose between Quenda or Gyokeres due to financial restrictions
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Villa turn to Vlahovic; Atletico chasing Mateta; Barcelona threaten Man Utd Quenda plans
Benitez believes Salah may stay at Liverpool as long as they win trophies this season