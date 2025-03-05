Ex-Egypt U20 coach offers hope to Liverpool fans on Salah stay

Former Egypt U20 coach Diaa El-Sayed is urging Mohamed Salah to stay with Liverpool.

Off contract in June, Salah is a target for Saudi Pro League clubs, including Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad.

However, El-Sayed says Salah should stay at Anfield and sign a new contract. El-Sayed was Salah's Egypt U20 coach and converted the then left-back into a striker.

He told The Sun: “I have known Salah since he was just a kid, and I know how honest he is as a human being.

"He’s had eight amazing years at Liverpool, and his numbers are just incredible.

“His time there has been amazing, with his teammates, the managers he has worked with, the media, and the fans.

“Of course, I want him to stay at Liverpool. We in Egypt would love him to stay beyond this summer.

"I also know Salah loves being in Liverpool, and he loves the city too.

“He would love to stay at Liverpool to complete his amazing football career. I don't want to hear that he’s moving to Saudi Arabia, PSG, or any other club.

“Because of him, we all follow Liverpool, and so for us, that is where we want to see him end it all.”