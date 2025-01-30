Liverpool starlet McConnell "really proud" after PSV showing

Liverpool starlet James McConnell expressed pride after his Champions League debut and thanked Arne Slot.

He played his first match in the competition, completing Liverpool's game against PSV Eindhoven.

Advertisement Advertisement

Despite a 3-2 loss, Liverpool secured top spot in the league-phase standings and automatic qualification to the last 16, with McConnell delighted the coach gave him the chance to play.

Post-game, youngster McConnell said: "It was a really proud moment to start the game and I was really excited.

"I think the boss has put faith in a lot of young lads tonight thanks to the work that all the senior lads have done over the course of the season to put us in such a good position.

"I'm really grateful to the boss and you've just got to try to take the opportunity when it comes to you, even if it was a tough game like that."