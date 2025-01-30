Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Man Utd agree fee with Sporting CP for Quenda
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Man Utd in talks with Stuttgart for complicated Toure deal

Nyoni breaks Liverpool European record

Ansser Sadiq
Nyoni breaks Liverpool European record
Nyoni breaks Liverpool European recordTribalfootball
Teenager Trey Nyoni has set a new record as Liverpool's youngest player to feature in a European match. 

At 17 years and seven months old, he made his debut in the Champions League against PSV Eindhoven

Advertisement
Advertisement

This broke the previous record held by Phil Charnock since 1992. 

Nyoni, who joined from Leicester City in September 2023, is also the club's fifth-youngest debutant overall. 

His first senior appearance was in the Emirates FA Cup against Southampton last season.

 

Liverpool's youngest European debutants:

Trey Nyoni - 17 years and seven months

Phil Charnock - 17 years, seven months and two days

Michael Owen - 17 years, nine months and two days

Ben Doak - 17 years, 10 months and 10 days

Stefan Bajcetic - 17 years, 10 months and 22 days

Mentions
Champions LeaguePremier LeagueNyoni TreyLiverpoolPSV
Related Articles
Liverpool boss Slot describes PSV defeat as "eventful": Nallo red cruel
Liverpool boss Slot delighted with Chiesa's full 90
PSV beat Liverpool to snap Slot's Champions League winning streak