Nyoni breaks Liverpool European record

Teenager Trey Nyoni has set a new record as Liverpool's youngest player to feature in a European match.

At 17 years and seven months old, he made his debut in the Champions League against PSV Eindhoven.

This broke the previous record held by Phil Charnock since 1992.

Nyoni, who joined from Leicester City in September 2023, is also the club's fifth-youngest debutant overall.

His first senior appearance was in the Emirates FA Cup against Southampton last season.

Liverpool's youngest European debutants:

Trey Nyoni - 17 years and seven months

Phil Charnock - 17 years, seven months and two days

Michael Owen - 17 years, nine months and two days

Ben Doak - 17 years, 10 months and 10 days

Stefan Bajcetic - 17 years, 10 months and 22 days