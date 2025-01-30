Liverpool boss Slot describes PSV defeat as "eventful": Nallo red cruel

Liverpool boss Arne Slot described the 3-2 loss to PSV as an eventful game with many goals.

He acknowledged that both teams made mistakes due to their high pressing and rotated teams.

Despite the defeat, Slot was pleased with the performance of the young players on the pitch.

He stated post-game: “Like expected I think, eventful game with many goals. I think everybody expected that before the game, for two reasons maybe.

“One of the reasons I think (is) two managers who always want to press high, want to bring the ball out from the back. So sometimes you see then certain mistakes – but it’s always eventful. And for the other reason because both teams, maybe mainly ours, were not playing in the set-up that we usually do, so then you see in some moments that we defend in a way that probably is not expected if we play with all of our starters.

“But still in the end we were able to definitely make a game out of it, especially with all these youngsters on the pitch. So, ‘eventful’ would be my word to use.

On Amara Nallo’s dismissal, he added: “Yeah, it’s cruel. He has never played first-team football yet and then to make your debut at Champions League level is probably the hardest way of making your debut. I think he misinterpreted the situation and that is immediately a problem at this level or at Premier League level.

“So, it’s a big moment for him to learn from. It is cruel, indeed. You think in a moment like this, 10 minutes before the end, ‘Phwoar, I’m going to make my debut in the Champions League’ and a few minutes later you go off with a red card. That is always difficult. But a career mainly is not always positive, there are also negatives and he has to fight very hard to make sure he will ever play a second Champions League game again, which is not going to be easy but hopefully he will.”