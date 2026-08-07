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Liverpool set to launch €115M bid for Barcola as PSG prepare to offload talented winger

Liverpool set to launch €115M for Barcola as Paris Saint-Germain prepare to offload winger
Liverpool set to launch €115M for Barcola as Paris Saint-Germain prepare to offload wingerChristophe Saidi / Sipa Press / Profimedia

Bradley Barcola is getting ready for the switch to Liverpool this summer as Paris Saint-Germain wait for a bid for the winger.

According to a report from L’Equipe, Liverpool are ready to submit a €115M (£98) offer to French and European champions PSG over the coming days. 

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Liverpool have now reached an ‘agreement in principle’ with Paris Saint-Germain over signing Bradley Barcola according to DaveOCKOP but a fee has not been agreed between the two sides as of yet. 

Reports over the past month have claimed that PSG will only accept a fee of over £100M, similar to the price of Elliot Anderson, Morgan Rogers and Yan Diomande who have made summer switches recently. 

However, Liverpool’s bid is expected to be rejected say L’Equipe who state that the French side will ask for around £128M for the winger who grabbed 13 goals and 8 assists in 55 appearances last season. 

Liverpool fans are desperate to see Barcola join the club as squad depth is a real issue for manager Andoni Iraola at the moment after losing Mohamed Salah in attack. 

Cody Gakpo is also linked with Tottenham and despite the arrival of Victor Munoz from Osasuna, the Reds need reinforcements in attack, especially as Hugo Ekitike will remain out of contention until what may be Boxing Day. 

Despite the need for multiple wingers, Liverpool are low balling PSG which is a transfer tactics fans will not appreciate less than 3 weeks before the season begins. 

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Champions LeagueBradley BarcolaElliot AndersonYan DiomandeMorgan RogersLiverpoolPSGPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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