Liverpool midfielder Alexis happy scoring in victory over Real Madrid: But this guy was difference

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister reflected on a significant win for his team against Real Madrid.

The Reds were victorious by a 2-0 margin at home against last season’s competition winners in the Champions League group stages.

They are now officially through to the last sixteen and are presently top of the expanded group stage.

On scoring in the game, Mac Allister stated: “Yes, of course when you play against teams like Real Madrid it’s always nice to score but the most important thing is that we won it and I think in a really good way. We dominated the game, we deserved it, so we needed a couple of times this guy (Caoimhin Kelleher) but thank God that he was there and he really deserved it.”

On the importance of squad depth, he added: “Yeah, that’s what we try and what we say in the dressing room. We know that players that come in are really important to finish the games and if you want to win trophies, you need them. Of course, you don’t want to be on the bench but we know that every guy here, when he comes in, does his best for the team.”

On being 100% in the competition, he finished: “I don’t know. I mean, it is nice but at the same time it means nothing because it’s just the first phase. So, we are happy with our performances, that’s the most important thing, and we will keep going.”