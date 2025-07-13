Liverpool make final bid for Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi

Liverpool are reportedly set to make a final £40 million bid for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi as they seek to sign a new centre-back this summer.

The 25-year-old will enter the final year of his contract with Crystal Palace in 2025-26 and is understood to have no interest in renewing.

According to The Sun, Liverpool will step up their efforts to sign Guehi but are reluctant to go above £40 million to secure his services.

Chelsea, Newcastle, and Arsenal are all also interested in the England international but previous reports have suggested he would prefer a move to Anfield.

Guehi won’t force a move out of Palace, however, and has faith in them to sort out the transfer fee with any interested parties.