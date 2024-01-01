Liverpool goalscorer Mac Allister delighted with "amazing" victory over Bologna

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister was pleased with his display in midweek.

The Argentine creative star scored in a 2-0 win over Bologna in the Champions League.

After making it two wins from two in the competition, Mac Allister could not hide his delight post-game.

He stated: “Amazing. Really happy. Really happy personally but at the same time for the team. He (Alisson) made some good saves. Sometimes I think we need to defend better but at least Ali could show how good he is, so very happy for him and for the team.”

On Salah’s assist for his own goal, he added: “To be fair, it's quite hard (to miss from there) but you could, you never know. But a goal is a goal. Very happy because in this team we know when we make a run Mo can see everything. Really happy for him as well because he scored a goal. I think it was a good night for everyone.”

On the team improving, he finished: “I think it's clear that we are in a transition but we are happy. We are happy with the ideas and we are trying to get there. We know there is still room for improvement and that's why we work very hard every day.”