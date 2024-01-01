Italiano proud of Bologna performance in Liverpool defeat

Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano says they can be proud of their performance in defeat at Liverpool.

The Reds won Wednesday's Champions League clash 2-0 on Wednesday.

“Clearly, we wanted to leave Anfield with heads held high and I think we did that. Apart from the incidents of the two goals, we could’ve done better on the first, but Salah has basically a 100 per cent scoring rate from that spot,” Italiano told Sky Italia.

“We created chances, we caused problems for Liverpool, who I am convinced did not expect Bologna to be so courageous, to fight back as much as we did, and the lads expressed themselves well.

“It’s a bit that we didn’t manage to score at least one goal, especially as goal difference can be crucial in the table, but we knew this was a learning curve for us and we laid the foundations tonight for our future journey.”

He added, “We knew Liverpool were strong and we’d allow them a few opportunities, but we also created our chances and tried to push them back with our attacks. We wanted to leave here with confidence and take something positive from the game. I am happy that we gave that impression."