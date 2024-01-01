Nallo hits Liverpool winner for UYL triumph against Bologna

In a closely contested UEFA Youth League match, Liverpool U19s triumphed over Bologna with a 2-1 scoreline.

The first half ended without goals, but the second half saw Ranel Young scoring for Liverpool, quickly followed by an equaliser from Bologna's Federico Tonin.

Advertisement Advertisement

The winning goal was delivered by Amara Nallo at the 72nd minute, marking the team's first league phase victory under coach Barry Lewtas.

In a tense match, Lewtas' team was under pressure during added time of over six minutes.

Despite the opposition's aggressive offence, they successfully defended with a series of blocks.

Their solid defence ensured they maintained their lead and secured a key win on the night.