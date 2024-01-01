Tribal Football
Orsolini draws positives for Bologna after Liverpool defeat
Bologna midfielder Riccardo Orsolini insists they can be proud of their performance at Liverpool.

Bologna were beaten at Anfield 2-0 in their Champions League encounter on Wednesday night.

“There is a lot of pride and also emotion,” Orsolini told Sky Italia.

“You can win and lose in football, but as we say, the important thing is to play our football. It is not easy for any team in the world to come here, let alone a club like ours. We showed hunger and pride, so that makes it a less bitter defeat for us.”

He added, “We tried to show character and hunger, even if we made mistakes, and created lots of scoring opportunities. We hit the upright and the crossbar. Posch even accidentally made a goal-line clearance on my finish, that was so unlucky!

“Ah well, these things happen, the important thing is that we came here with humility and courage.”

