Liverpool boss Slot thrilled with beating "pain in the a**" Real Madrid

Slot says he is thrilled with beating "pain in the a**" Real Madrid

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot was relieved to finally get a win against Real Madrid.

For all their success in Europe, the Reds have an extremely poor record against Los Blancos.

However, they were able to get a small amount of revenge on Wednesday night, winning 2-0 in the group stages.

Speaking after the full-time whistle, Slot said: "You know how special it is to play against a team that has won the Champions League so many times. They were a pain in the a** for Liverpool for many years too. It is a big week, and it is pleasing to see.

"I didn't have schedule in terms of amount of points I wanted. You want to implement the playing style as soon as possible. That is not difficult because it wasn't that different to Jurgen's. It is great to see not only the starters but the players coming on are doing as we expect.

“If before the season I had counted points for this point in the season I wouldn't have done as much as we have now. Every time Real Madrid threatened us was from us. I think we can play with more intensity and better with the ball."

