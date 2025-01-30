Liverpool boss Slot: Finishing top of Champions League table a good achievement

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is pleased to have finished top of the Champions League table.

Even with defeat at PSV Eindhoven last night, the Reds finished table leaders after the group phase.

Slots said afterwards: "I don’t know if it’s a big achievement, but it is a good achievement to end up top of this league.

"I have said many times it is so hard to judge a league table after eight games, let alone if all the teams play different opponents. It doesn’t tell me much, to be honest, because some teams have faced easier opponents than others.

"It’s always nice if there’s a new format that you end up No.1, but it doesn’t give us any assurances for the next round because if I now check the league table and I see the four teams we can face and one of them is one you’re hoping not to face if you end up first in a group like this."

Liverpool will learn their round of 16 opponent after the playoffs, with Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, Monaco or Brest their potential opponent.