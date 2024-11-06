Liverpool boss Slot delighted with Jones influence in victory over Bayer Leverkusen

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool manager Arne Slot hailed Curtis Jones’ pass for their first goal against Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday.

The Reds were 4-0 winners over the German champions in the Champions League group stages.

Luis Diaz fired a hat-trick, with Jones laying on the pass for his first goal of the game.

Slot stated post-game: “I don't know if it was that much to do with intensity but we took more risk. They overloaded the midfield a lot and we adjusted a half-tine and took the risk to play one v one all over. We had better chances in the first half and they weren't a goal threat.

"As much as this time, how good they are in Europe, sometimes a strong target man is better than someone a bit faster. Curtis Jones did an incredible pass and then you have someone with the pace of Lucho to finish it off. The pass was as good as the goal in my opinion.

"You don't look ahead as a manager at the next three months. You're always one game at a time. We've got Aston Villa on Saturday, another tough game."

