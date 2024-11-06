Liverpool star Gakpo delighted with Bayer Leverkusen rout: Our best performance?

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool star Cody Gakpo was thoroughly pleased to beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-0.

The Reds are now 100 percent after four matches in the Champions League group stages.

While the German champions gave them a first half scare, the Reds were far superior in the second period.

On whether the win was their best of the season, Gakpo stated: “Four-nil, good result against a very good team. I don’t know if it’s the best one, but it’s a good one.”

On Leverkusen’s resilience, he added: “They played a very good game, a very tough opponent. But we kept going, we kept trying, creating chances and defending well. The goal came and I think that won us the game, the first goal.”

On the crowd helping the team, he added: “Yeah, like they did last weekend as well. So, what part did they play? I think they played a very big part, every game they are there for us. We try to show them what we’ve got and to make them proud.”

On the quality of Curtis Jones and Luis Diaz for the first goal, he finished: “I think a fantastic pass by Curt and an amazing finish by Lucho. I think it was very important to open the game (with a goal) and after that it was little bit more easy to score the second, the third and the fourth goal.”

