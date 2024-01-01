Liverpool boss Slot excited ahead of first Anfield Euro night

Tribal Football
Liverpool boss Arne Slot is eagerly anticipating his inaugural European match at Anfield. 

This marks the Reds' first Champions League match on their home turf since February 2023.

They are set to take on Bologna in the group stages, after beating AC Milan away from home last time around.

Slot told reporters:  “There are (clubs) where you need to do a lot of good things before they start to support you, but here the stadium is on fire from the first second, like it was at Feyenoord as well.

“I know how special a home game at Feyenoord was, but the home games in Europe were even more special. So, because people told me it’s the same here at Liverpool, I expect a lot when we play the first game against (Bologna).

“I’m definitely looking forward to my first experience of European nights, a European evening.”

