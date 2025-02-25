Forest are interested in Roma midfielder Cristante in potential swap deal with Dominguez

Tribal Football
Nottingham Forest are reportedly monitoring Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante as they plan their summer transfer business.

With Champions League qualification a real possibility, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are looking to strengthen their midfield options.

According to ASRomaLive, Forest have made an enquiry about Cristante, with CEO Lina Souloukou acting as a key link due to her past ties with Roma.

The Italian midfielder, 29, is among several players on Forest’s radar as they assess potential reinforcements for next season.

There have been suggestions of a possible swap deal involving Reds midfielder Nicolas Dominguez, though this remains speculative at this stage.

Forest will continue to explore their options ahead of what could be a pivotal summer window for the club.

