Nuno admits Forest cannot control Chelsea result and must focus on beating Leicester

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo has spoken to the media ahead of this weekend's clash with Leicester City at the City Ground.

After winning just one of their last five top-flight battles as they scramble for a Champions League spot, Forest host their already-relegated near-neighbours Leicester in a must-win game. Nuno first spoke on defender Murillo who was taken off against Crystal Palace last week.

Murillo is a doubt this weekend

“He has been able to do part of the training sessions. But we still have to assess him tomorrow better.

“He is doing part of the training session, not the full session. Hopefully for Sunday.”

Hudson-Odoi will miss the rest of the season

The Portuguese head coach also gave an update on winger Callum Hudson-Odoi who sustained a hamstring issue against Brentford.

“He is improving but he is not going to be available for this game,” Nuno said. “Hopefully he can feature again this season.”

Forest cannot control Chelsea result

Finally, Nuno anticipates that the Newcastle United v Chelsea game will "upset" their warm-up before the clash against Leicester City.

"The players are going to be looking at the game on the TV. But with phones and TVs, it is better to see these things. It doesn't matter though, we cannot control it. It's about us now."

"I take the 'ifs' out of my head. I don't work on 'ifs' - I actually try to avoid them. Expectations and perceptions of reality mess with your mind."

Despite the poor team news for Forest, Nuno’s side possesses the joint-best home defensive record, conceding just 13 goals across 17 games. A win against Leicester looks likely considering their motivation and the Foxes’ dire form. Manager Ruud van Nistelrooy is unsure of his future at the King Power Stadium after just four wins from 24 games and his job may be under serious threat with a loss this weekend.