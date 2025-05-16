Nuno issues positive Ayoniyi update as he wakes from induced coma: He's in good hands

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo has issued an update on striker Taiwo Awoniyi, who suffered an abdominal injury in a goalpost collision.

Yesterday it was revealed that Awoniyi was awoken from an induced coma on Wednesday after he underwent emergency abdominal surgery following his collision with the post in Sunday’s 2-2 draw to Leicester City. The Nigerian international is currently recovering in the hospital after undergoing two vital surgeries.

Speaking in Friday’s press conference ahead of this Sunday’s clash with West Ham United, Nuno gave a positive update on the striker who is expected to make a full recovery.

“The info we have is that at least five days he has to be there (in hospital) on observation, if everything goes well,” head coach Nuno said. “I will try to visit as soon as possible. He is in good hands and his family are there, which is what he really needs.

“He had surgery. The surgery went well, thank God, so he is on observation now. He’s recovering.”

The Forest boss then revealed that Awoniyi may return for the end-of-season celebrations as the side aim for Champions League qualification for the first time since 1980. Forest must beat West Ham United and Chelsea to stand a chance at qualifying in what would be a historic moment for the club who will have fans that have never seen them compete in Europe's top competition.

“The players are constantly chatting on the groups. We know that he is well. He just needs time.

“I hope that next week he can join us and be around, because he’s a wonderful boy. This season has been so hard on him so we just feel so sorry for him.