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Rodri offers cryptic answer over Lamine Yamal Ballon d'Or support

Spain captain Rodri.
Spain captain Rodri.Profimedia

Rodri has revealed his view on who should win the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

After captaining Spain to the 2026 FIFA World Cup tittle in July, Rodri joined Barcelona from Manchester City, and was included on France Football's 30-player shortlist.

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The 2024 winner is not expected to claim the crown this time around with his new teammate Lamine Yamal among the favourites alongside Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane.

Barcelona as a club are throwing their weight behind Lamine Yamal, with several players and Joan Laporta openly backing him for the award, but Rodri appeared less committal when asked for his view.

"Ballon d’Or? The club has chosen to back Lamine. They say he's the player most deserving of the award, and that's completely legitimate.

"I hope a Spanish player wins."

The ceremony is set for October 26th in Paris with fellow Barcelona star Pau Cubarsi - and the recently departed Ferran Torres - also among the nominees.

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