Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea make Maresca sack decision amid ongoing fan frustrations
Pep Guardiola apologises to Man City ace Jack Grealish after recent England snub
Man Utd midfielder Ugarte: An honour to play with Casemiro
Manchester United 'closely monitoring' Bundesliga duo ahead of attacking overhaul

Lamine Yamal makes bold Barcelona Champions League prediction

Alex Roberts
Lamine Yamal makes bold Barcelona Champions League prediction
Lamine Yamal makes bold Barcelona Champions League predictionLaLiga
Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal believes his side "are the favorites for the Champions League" ahead of their quarter-final clash with Borussia Dortmund.

Speaking to Spanish outlet SPORT, the 17-year-old was full of confidence as Hansi Flick’s side continue to impress in Europe’s elite club competition.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Yamal said: "We are the favourites for the Champions League. When the group stage ended, I said that Liverpool were the favorites because they were first (in the group stage), and now that they have been eliminated, it's us."

Barcelona have lost just once in the Champions League so far this season, a 2-1 defeat to Monaco in their opening game.

They went on to finish second in the new league phase, behind Liverpool, before beating Benfica 4-1 on aggregate in the round of 16.

The Catalan club are also leading the race for the La Liga title, level on points with Real Madrid on 60 with a game in hand.

Flick’s side have scored an impressive 132 goals in just 43 games across all competitions so far this season, averaging 3.07 goals per game.

Mentions
Yamal LamineBarcelonaChampions League
Related Articles
Yamal convinced Barcelona comeback at Atletico Madrid decisive in title race
Cubarsi: I'd sign Alvarez for Barcelona
Barcelona winger Yamal: Why I don't feel pressure when playing