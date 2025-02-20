Anelka delighted for Dembele over PSG form: Reward for his perseverance

Former PSG star Nicolas Anelka has hailed the form of Ousmane Dembele this season.

The former Barcelona winger is fulfilling his potential at PSG this season, scoring six goals in his last six Champions League games and eleven goals in his last seven Ligue 1 games.

Advertisement Advertisement

For Anelka, he's delighted seeing Dembele silence his critics. He told RMC: "I'm happy for him.

"He has been criticised for his statistics, now he shows that he has worked and persevered. He scores a lot of goals and I hope that this path continues to take PSG as far as possible."

Dembele started in the 7-0 Champions League rout of Brest this week, but wasn't on the scoresheet.