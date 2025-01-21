Konsa says Villa full of confidence facing Monaco

Aston Villa are feeling positive as they prepare for the Champions League to resume.

The Midlands side take on Monaco in the expanded group stages this week.

After a 2-2 draw against Arsenal in the Premier League at the weekend, Villa go into this game with confidence high.

“We’re in high spirits,” defender Ezri Konsa admitted to reporters.

“The morale is good in the camp and we’re focussing on ourselves. It’s a big game tomorrow; we’re in a good position in the table, so we have to try and get the three points.”

Konsa added: “It’s been terrific. Finding out the teams we were going to play, we knew it was going to be difficult.

“We’re a team that believes in ourselves, especially with the manager we have. He’s put so much confidence into us and we’ve gone into every game confident that we were going to win, no matter who we were up against.

“We’re a great team, we’re a good team, and we’ve proven that. Long may it continue.”