Arsenal starlet Lewis-Skelly brushes off claims that he is "too laid back and relaxed"

Arsenal academy graduate Myles Lewis-Skelly appears to have overcome early scouting criticism.

The 18-year-old left-back looked at home in the Champions League against Monaco in midweek.

Lewis-Skelly put in a creditable display as his team got a 3-0 win over the French giants.

Per The Mail, Lewis-Skelly did not always impress scouts who went to watch him play.

“Too laid back and relaxed,” read the dossier.

“Lacked intensity but he’s obviously got something about him.

“Left-footed. Good match knowledge and moves the ball early.

“Finds it tough to physically compete, or do the dirty work. But he’s got the shape to develop. One to keep watching.”