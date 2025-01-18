Newcastle defender Burn: We played into Bournemouth's 'different' press

Tribal Football
Newcastle defender Dan Burn admits their thrashing by Bournemouth today wasn't good enough.

Newcastle collapsed 4-1 in Saturday's early kickoff.

Burn said afterwards: "It is disappointing. To be fair to Bournemouth they were better all over the pitch. Technically they were a lot better on the play and physically we got outworked which is very unlike us and that is the most disappointing thing. The better team won.

"They set traps with the way they play. Their press is quite different to other teams and we played into it and suffered because of it.

"It was definitely us too. we are normally better on the ball and lost it in areas we usually don't. We've been on a great run and it is one blip. We'll just go again next game."

