Keown suggests Arteta's Arsenal are not good enough for the UCL ahead of Newcastle clash

Former Arsenal star Martin Keown has revealed that he believes his former side may not be good enough for the Champions League ahead of this weekend's clash against Newcastle United.

The last eleven Premier League games, home and away, have seen the Gunners win only three of them and now the North London side need to secure 2 points if they want to qualify for the Champions League next season. After watching their season crumble in recent weeks, Arsenal fans have become frustrated by a team who were once tipped for the title and European glory.

Arsenal fans will be furious without a win

With the title race over and Arsenal being kicked out the Champions League by Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, Arteta’s side must start to pick up points in their final two games against the Magpies and Southampton. Speaking to talkSPORT.com ahead of the game, Keown suggested that Arsenal fans will be up in arms if their side loses to Newcastle on Sunday.

“I don't think they're going to be too happy if they lose to Newcastle.

"That doesn't mean they can't be in the Champions League. There's still Southampton to come (in final game of season).

"But the obvious thing is, the Bournemouth game now, if you'd have got something from there, you're pretty much secure.

"So, I think that's where the anger was. But all these successive games, it does play a part.”

Are Arsenal good enough for the Champions League?

Keown then suggested that Arsenal’s side is not strong enough for the Champions League and summer changes must be made to ensure that they can compete next season if qualification does happen.

"And Arsenal have pretty well made two changes from the Champions League games to the league games. Unlike what you're seeing with other teams who are still in Europe, making wholesale changes.

"Arsenal haven't been able to do that and that says something about the strength of the squad and the players that the manager wants to pick.It has to be stronger for next season."

The Newcastle game is like a cup final

The Magpies are also chasing European qualification and are in great form heading into the clash, Keown revealed that it is like a cup final for both sides who are desperate for 3 points.

“So, there are some big-game players there now, so it's a tough game for Arsenal, but maybe it's a cup final.Maybe the manager's talked about hurt and anger and using it as oxygen.

"What bigger game could there be than playing against Newcastle, who have caused quite a bit of damage to Arsenal this season."