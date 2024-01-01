Kelleher makes clear January plans at Liverpool

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher says he won't seek a move away in January.

Kelleher came close to leaving Liverpool over the summer.

“It comes hand in hand that when you play for a club like Liverpool then other teams will be interested in you,” Kelleher told the Daily Mirror. “I spoke with the manager about the situation. But I was quite clear before he came in - and it was never going to change because the fact is that I am up against Alisson and he’s one of the best in the world. He’s always going to be No.1 and he’s always going to play.

“There were other factors, like negotiations with clubs as well as Liverpool needing to be happy. At the end of the day, it just didn’t materialise. But it’s not the worst thing in the world to stay at a club like Liverpool. You get opportunities to play because we’re in so many competitions as well. This isn’t the end of the world."

He added: “I played so many times last season - and if you do well your valuation goes up because obviously the club is going to want a good profit. I was clear (in the summer) that I wanted to play first-team football, whether that was here or elsewhere. I wanted to be a No.1.

“That was my thought process - but it’s always been my thought process because obviously I am a football player and like every player, I want to play. I’m not going to enjoy myself or be happy sitting on the bench.

“I have been professional because if I’m not ready I am not doing myself justice.

“I need to give myself the best chance to play as well as I can. There have been no conversations about the future. That’s for next summer and I’m not thinking about that right now."