Aston Villa target Zion Suzuki amid Martinez exit concerns

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Aston Villa target Zion Suzuki amid Martinez exit concernsLorenzo Cattani / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Aston Villa have stepped up their pursuit of Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki as uncertainty grows over Emiliano Martinez’s future.

According to The Athletic, Unai Emery’s side view the Japan international as their leading option to replace the Argentine should he leave for Serie A. 

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Suzuki, 23, joined Parma in 2024 and made 22 appearances last season, keeping six clean sheets. 

He also started all four of Japan’s World Cup matches this summer before their last-32 defeat by Brazil.

 Villa have monitored Suzuki for several months, previously considering Lens goalkeeper Robin Risser. However, Suzuki’s physical qualities and distribution have moved him to the top of their shortlist. 

His potential move to Villa Park has been boosted after PSG abandoned a €35m agreement due to complications over commissions and terms involving his representatives, despite having arranged a medical in Paris.

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Serie AZion SuzukiEmiliano MartinezAston VillaParmaPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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