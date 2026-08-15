Aston Villa sensation Brian Madjo ruled out for the start of the season in crushing blow

Teenage striker Brian Madjo has shone for Aston Villa but he will now miss the start of the season.

Unai Emery’s side may have lost the UEFA Super Cup to Paris Saint-Germain but it was Madjo who stole the show as he became the youngest player ever to score in the fixture with a fine finish against the European champions.

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The 17 year old stands at 6ft 4in and has already been compared to Bayern Munich striker and England captain Harry Kane for his height and movement on and off the ball.

However, despite his excellent start, The Athletic report that Madjo as well as midfielder Joao Gomes are both expected to miss the start of the season through injury.

Madjo waited 212 days to make his competitive bow for Villa and scored on his debut. Now, he is set to be out until at least September via injury in what is a huge blow for manager Unai Emery.

However, the report states John McGinn, however, is expected to be fit in time for the start of the Premier League season in what is a silver lining for the side who first face Brighton followed by Arsenal, Hull City and Nottingham Forest.

Having expertly deputised for Ollie Watkins in the Super Cup, Madjo could return in September and make a real impact under Emery’s side who have Champions League football after winning the Europa League last season.