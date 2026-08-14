Djed Spence set to join Inter Milan today in £30M deal as he departs Tottenham

Tottenham are ready to see Djed Spence leave as he joins Inter Milan this summer.

Tottenham and Inter Milan have agreed a £30m deal for defender Spence in a deal which sees the England international challenge himself with a move to the Italian champions.

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Spence, who arrived in Milan on Thursday night ahead of the move, would have competed with Pedro Porro the first-choice right-back and Destiny Udogie, Andy Robertson, Souza and Ben Davies who all able to play left-back.

Now, after the sale of Denzel Dumfries from Inter to Real Madrid, the Italian giants pushed for a deal to snap up Spence who did not hesitate when the call came over the past month.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs revealed on Friday morning that the move will happen today, with an announcement likely set for this weekend.

“Djed Spence formalising his Inter move today. £30m package including add-ons. Spurs also retain a 10% sell-on"

The move for Spence comes as club captain Cristian Romero is set to join Atletico Madrid. A deal of around £34.2M has been agreed for Romero who is set to become Atletico's fourth signing of the summer despite interest from Arsenal.

The pair, if sold, also join Luka Vuskovic who joined Brighton & Hove Albion on a permanent deal in what is a huge shift for Tottenham under manager Roberto De Zerbi who is keen to bring in top players this summer in what is a major squad overhaul.