Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Transfer News LIVE: Villa close in on Suzuki as Juve push for Martinez, Cancelo back to Barca

Djed Spence set to join Inter Milan today in £30M deal as he departs Tottenham

Djed Spence set to join Inter Milan today in £30M deal as he departs Tottenham
Djed Spence set to join Inter Milan today in £30M deal as he departs TottenhamREUTERS

Tottenham are ready to see Djed Spence leave as he joins Inter Milan this summer.

Tottenham and Inter Milan have agreed a £30m deal for defender Spence in a deal which sees the England international challenge himself with a move to the Italian champions. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Spence, who arrived in Milan on Thursday night ahead of the move, would have competed with Pedro Porro the first-choice right-back and Destiny Udogie, Andy Robertson, Souza and Ben Davies who all able to play left-back. 

Now, after the sale of Denzel Dumfries from Inter to Real Madrid, the Italian giants pushed for a deal to snap up Spence who did not hesitate when the call came over the past month. 

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs revealed on Friday morning that the move will happen today, with an announcement likely set for this weekend. 

“Djed Spence formalising his Inter move today. £30m package including add-ons. Spurs also retain a 10% sell-on" 

The move for Spence comes as club captain Cristian Romero is set to join Atletico Madrid. A deal of around £34.2M has been agreed for Romero who is set to become Atletico's fourth signing of the summer despite interest from Arsenal. 

The pair, if sold, also join Luka Vuskovic who joined Brighton & Hove Albion on a permanent deal in what is a huge shift for Tottenham under manager Roberto De Zerbi who is keen to bring in top players this summer in what is a major squad overhaul. 

Mentions
Champions LeagueDjed SpenceCristian Gabriel RomeroDenzel DumfriesInterTottenhamAtl. MadridPremier LeagueFootball transfersSerie A

Related Articles

Atletico Madrid agree deal to sign Tottenham captain Cristian Romero

Analysis: What Djed Spence could bring to Inter Milan as Tottenham ace closes in on move

Inter Milan agree Spence transfer fee with Tottenham