Juventus coach Motta: Stuttgart perform as a complete team

Juventus coach Thiago Motta is confident they're well prepared for tomorrow's clash with Champions League opponents Stuttgart.

However, speaking at today's media conference, Motta says he is wary facing Stuttgart, admitting he rates the Germans highly.

What kind of match do you expect?

"A complete match. It's a team that presses very well, often with a winger who goes to build a line of 5 players. A team that I like. It will be a good match to play, also to compete on who will want more possession of the game."

Was Leipzig the turning point?

"I had a beautiful moment. Even in the difficult times. Even those who were not on the pitch, you could feel a positive energy that infects those who are close to them. Then you saw it on the pitch, in the difficult times they came out. The right way. A deserved victory, very beautiful. Then every match has its own story. Tomorrow we are focused on putting in a great performance."

How should this Juve improve?

"In everything. You can always improve. It's useful for everyone, including you. We are humble. We are a team that is growing and training well. We must face tomorrow's challenge at our best."

Is Kalulu the same as all the others? Can you play without him?

"For you, everyone is the same... I've never said that. That I consider them all starters is different. They are different guys, from whom I expect the same things. But they should be treated differently, and they play differently: that's for sure. I expect the same things from them. You can play without Kalulu, definitely yes."

Are you happy to have the team's trust?

"The first victory I have: it's having strong players. I have strong players. We all go in the same direction, knowing that our personal goals we can achieve as a team. We know what we want and we have a great attitude. We have to continue like this."

On Stuttgart?

"They play very well as a team. We have to be a team that can compete very well to have control of the game. The team is very comfortable when it gets to consolidate possession and play good football. They bring a lot of men, especially the two full-backs in attack. The two very intelligent midfielders help the two central defenders to organize the team. To bring the ball to the six attacking players.

"The first press is very good. They are a complete team. They know what they have to do on the pitch. And we have to compete to make sure they are not comfortable on the pitch. What suits us, to fight when there is a fight to be had, to defend, to press, but together. To close the spaces. Not to let them play entirely."

Yildiz, why can't he shoot on goal?

"I'm very happy with the work Kenan is doing. He's putting all his quality at the disposal of the team. I'm very happy with what I see. Without forgetting that he's a boy born in 2005 and is giving a lot to the team. I'm happy about everything. In the last game here in the Champions League he scored a great goal, but not only that. He has to continue like this. He can improve, I can improve, everyone can improve."

What certainties do you have for tomorrow? Can Danilo play?

"They already know. Everyone can be a starter."

Can Cambiaso be captain?

"Yes."

Can a new generation of coaches be born in the Champions League?

"Who knows. We'll only see at the end. It means that age is relative and it matters how much one wants to believe. We'll face a great team, a very prepared coach. Tomorrow we'll compete with a great team, the rest will only be seen at the end. Let's think about tomorrow, only for the positive result. I'm happy. Today we're coaching in the Champions League."

McKennie can be more useful tomorrow or for Inter?

"Always useful. He can be useful with Stuttgart and Inter. He is focused on tomorrow, for Inter there will be time to think about it. Tomorrow's game is what counts. We are focused on that. Whoever plays tomorrow is at 200%. Then we will see."

Do you expect a more open match tomorrow compared to the championship?

"It will certainly be different against a team that is doing well. The data you have just given me agrees with. But it is not only Juve that has difficulty with those who close up... Tell me who doesn't have it or who has ease in creating against a team like that. This is the way this game is, therefore it is beautiful, we must always go at our best and believe in our possibilities. Believe in it until the end, as we did in the last one. In the difficulties of the opponents. In the end we did it, tomorrow we have to put in a good performance, play good football. We will have a better chance of winning like this."

What is the difference between the Champions League and the Championship?

"Zero difference. We have to be ready to put in a great performance. I see zero differences. Every game is different and we have to give our all to have a better chance of winning."