Juventus coach Motta unhappy with strikers for Club Brugge stalemate

Juventus coach Thiago Motta admits they needed more from their strikers after Tuesday night's Champions League stalemate with Club Brugge.

The 0-0 draw leaves Juve's chances of reaching the playoffs in the balance.

“All the teams who have come here had problems against a side that defends very well and clams up. We didn’t suffer, but we also didn’t create enough to win the match,” Motta told Sky Italia.

“It’s a pity, because we could’ve done better this evening, with all due respect for this team which had in other games scored on the counter-attack and then defended well to avoid letting their opponents back into the match.

“They had very few scoring opportunities, they played the entire match waiting for us to make a mistake.”

Motta, however, added: “Finally, we are starting to get some players back from injury, above all in attack.

“We started with Samuel Mbangula, Nico Gonzalez and Timothy Weah, then Kenan Yildiz, Dusan Vlahovic and Francisco Conceicao came on. I will also add Randal Kolo Muani who will be with us in the League, these are all players who can give us something more.

“Our forwards are the ones who at the moment have to contribute more to the team.”