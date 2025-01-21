Juventus coach Motta reveals full squad ready for Club Brugge clash

Juventus coach Thiago Motta says they'll play to win at Club Brugge on Tuesday night.

Motta declared a clean bill of health for his squad ahead of the Champions League clash.

Are you happy with the abundance of choices?

"I'm happy to have everyone available, because this can help the team to start but also during the game and it will help and can give us continuity."

On Club Brugge?

"They are a great team for the results they have achieved. We are ready for anything and we want to put in a great performance to get the victory."

Dusan Vlahovic starter?

"I can't say. On Saturday I made a technical choice, even though he returned from a flexor problem. Now we have many choices, our philosophy is in the quality of the minutes we play."

Will you continue with this mobile attack?

"Let's see the moment of each of them. So many good performances without reward until today, without victory which is the objective. The attack, even Dusan can be mobile, he knows how to play, he knows how to move and connect with his teammates. He can do what we saw against Milan."

Was there a turning point with Milan?

"I see growth, but not only in the last matches. I see growth from the beginning, despite injuries, transformation of the squad, young team. The victory gave us more enthusiasm and more energy to prepare for a complicated match like tomorrow's. We have to give our all to get the victory."

With Milan is this the closest match to your game?

"We are happy because we got to the victory. However, in other matches we had played much better, but we were not able to win. I am happy with the growth, now we need continuity."

On Samuel Mbangula?

"His evolution is very good. Last year he played in the Next Gen and we have to compliment those who worked in the youth sector, because we have him, Savona and Yildiz. They, also out of necessity, had to grow quickly, from the beginning of the season. Mbangula, when he played, always did very well and helped the team. For us, it is not the quantity but the quality of the minutes that is important and he is the example."

Do you have a priority between the Champions League and the league?

"We've been playing every 3 days for a while now. Our goal is to win tomorrow. We want to put in a great performance to get the win."

With two wins can you reach the quarterfinals? How are you?

"I have a bit of a cold, but with a good match I will be at 200% like the players. The goal is to win tomorrow, because there are two games left with two strong teams. After these games we will see where we are."

No thoughts about Napoli?

"It's not the time to think about Napoli. We must only think about tomorrow. We are focused on playing a great game tomorrow."

How are Kenan Yildiz, Weston McKennie and Francisco Conceicao?

"We'll see tomorrow. Francisco hasn't played for a while, we changed Kenan to avoid taking any risks. Weston had some fatigue in the first half, you saw how he finished the game. Tomorrow the best possible team will take to the field."