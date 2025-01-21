Juventus and Club Brugge play out goalless draw to remain in hunt for play-off spot

Club Brugge extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 19 matches with a 0-0 draw against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) that keeps both sides in the hunt for a play-off place.

The home side had all of the motivation they needed to clinch a play-off place in front of their supporters, and they came into the game in high spirits having won each of their last five matches in all competitions.

They were under no illusions however that their task would be far from straightforward, with Juventus having kept back-to-back clean sheets in the UCL and boasting the second tightest defence in Serie A.

With the Italians sitting only a point above Nicky Hayen’s men, there was plenty at stake for both sides, and this unsurprisingly resulted in a very cagey first half at Jan Breydel Stadium, with the two teams only managing a single shot apiece in the opening 45 minutes.

Ferran Jutglà’s right-footed effort from just outside the area wasn’t too far wide of the left post with only two minutes on the clock, but that was as close as either side came to finding the net in a first period that lacked attacking quality.

The hosts were keen to produce a more entertaining display for their fans in the second half, and they could have opened the scoring just five minutes after the restart when a neat move saw the ball worked to Jutglà, but his shot from inside the area went wide of the left post.

Having shown almost nothing from an attacking perspective, Juventus could have taken the lead two minutes later when Samuel Mbangula broke free and advanced into the area before squaring to the unmarked Nicolás González, but he miscued his effort from close range.

With the game still anyone’s for the taking inside the final 15 minutes, Club Brugge had a golden chance to hit the front when Chemsdine Talbi hooked the ball into the area and found Gustaf Nilsson, but the substitute’s first-time effort from a matter of yards out flew just over the crossbar.

In truth, a winning goal never looked likely, with Manuel Locatelli’s late effort the only shot on target of the night. The point is enough for the hosts and the Old Lady to continue occupying knockout phase play-off positions for the time being, with their fate set to go down to the final matchday.

