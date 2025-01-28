Juventus coach Motta says they'll play to win against Benfica; defends Vlahovic management

Juventus coach Thiago Motta admits they must be at their best against Benfica in tomorrow night's Champions League clash.

Motta concedes they've performed better in Europe than in Serie A this season.

How is the team doing?

"It will take a top-level match against a top-level team. Do your best to overcome the opponent and get the final victory."

How is Cambiaso?

"No, he won't be available tomorrow. You know it well: he had this situation with his ankle and he came back with the group there too, he was trying to help the team, but now he's not 100% and he preferred to take some time and be able to completely heal his ankle discomfort."

Are you worried about these results?

"Our goal is to play a great game to get the victory. We don't like to lose and we want to forget as soon as possible. Tomorrow we have a great game to play to get the victory."

You did better in Europe than in the league...

"In the end, the goal is to win. That's why we work hard every day and we're working hard with great commitment to win. We're not satisfied, because we always want to win. If we look at the last match, we can't be satisfied with the result, but we played a great first half. I see the team doing very well, we have a great opportunity to show our value, our level, facing a big club, always looking for victory."

How is Vlahovic?

"Dusan is fine and part of the group. Let's see if he'll start or start during the game. We want to go forward and play good football. We want to play with a lot of quality, making things difficult for the opponent, then each player gives their best for the team. Then they can show off their full potential. First the team and then the individual. It's the same for him as for everyone else."

How important is the closeness of Giuntoli and Scanavino?

"The club has always been close to the team. We talk every day about how to improve. We are calm, but we know that the need is to win. Tomorrow we will work with maximum commitment to reach our goal."

Can Douglas Luiz play?

"Tomorrow he could have a chance because he deserves it. We have a lot of players available now. He is part of the group and we will see if he can play from the first minute or during the match."

How much pressure do you feel?

"At Juventus the need is always to win. Tomorrow's match is important and then the next one straight away. When you're in a big club you always want to win. Tomorrow is an opportunity to play a great match in front of our fans. We have to vocalize on our objective: victory."

On the physical decline?

"Napoli is always a difficult pitch. We played a great first half. Then in the second half we dropped back and had to regroup. Napoli is a closed chapter and now we are focused on Benfica."

Is it better to face this game as a one-off?

"In a big club the most important thing is victory. To achieve victory there are many things. The maximum effort that the players are giving us is very important and is the basis. Tomorrow we will take to the field to get the victory and then we will see where we are at."

On Koopmeiners?

"The individual player, when you come from a defeat, it is clear that we have the habit of pointing the finger. Here we do not point the finger, he has given so much up to today, he will continue to give his best. Never given a nuisance, an injury, never a complaint. When we have played good games with a victory, he has also done well. When the team works, the individuals come out. We can all improve and we work every day to raise the level. Happy with him and his commitment. Tomorrow we have a great opportunity."

Is there a risk that Vlahovic will get depressed?

"Training is part of the evaluations I make to best face the matches. Our need is to win the matches. Dusan played a lot even in the moments when he wasn't in great condition due to our needs. He played a lot in the Champions League and scored 4 goals. Tomorrow he will be part of the group and he is fine, but I am convinced that he will help the team to reach the final objective."

Did you speak to the team after Danilo's words?

"I publicly thank Danilo for what he has given to this team and I wish him the best for the future."

On Benfica?

"I think that in big clubs you are always on alert. Benfica will be tomorrow, but so will we. In big clubs you only think about winning. I don't see Benfica in a delicate moment. I see a great team with a great coach and they will want to give their best. We will do the same. We have digested the defeat and we are preparing to give 100% and even more."

Did you talk about the market with Giuntoli?

"We didn't talk about the market. We talked about the team and how they are. We only talked about tomorrow, because we are focused on putting in a great performance."