Mbangula proud to feature for Juventus at Club Brugge on home soil

Juventus attacker Samuel Mbangula was proud to perform on home soil in their Champions League 0-0 draw at Club Brugge.

Family and friends were in the stands to support the young Belgian.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said afterwards: "It was nice to play for my family and friends in my own country, against the club where it all started for me, but I would have preferred to win.

"A point doesn't really get us anywhere. We knew that Club Brugge were going to make it tough for us. There's a reason why clubs find it so difficult to win here. In the second half, we were hungrier, but that should have happened earlier.

"If it had, the score might have been different."