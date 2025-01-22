Weah defends Juventus teammate Vlahovic: We're all with him

Juventus attacker Timothy Weah has defended the form of Dusan Vlahovic.

The striker drew another blank in last night's Champions League stalemate with Club Brugge.

Weah said of Vlahovic afterwards: "He is very important for us, when he plays up front Dusan scores goals. He got hurt, it's a bit of a difficult moment for him, but that's football. For me he is an incredible player, he will score again.

"We played a good match, but it's difficult if you don't score.

"Without Vlahovic we play well, but we play very well with him too. For us he is very, very important. When you have a player like him it is easier.

"When you get hurt it's not easy, but we are a family, we are with him. When he scores we are happy, he is my brother."