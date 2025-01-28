Juventus striker Vlahovic rejects bumper Al Nassr offer

Tribal Football
Al Nassr have failed with a bid for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Sky Italia says just days ago, Al Nassr made a move for the Serbia international.

But while Juve were willing to do business, Vlahovic rejected the proposal.

Al Nassr coach Stefano Pioli had plans to pair Vlahovic in attack with Cristiano Ronaldo as they launch a title bid for the second-half of the season.

Al Nassr were offering a package well in excess of the player's Juve deal.

But Vlahovic, who started on the bench for defeat at Napoli on the weekend, wants to remain in Europe - whether with Juve or elsewhere.

