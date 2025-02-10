Juventus captain Locatelli: We must beat PSV at home

Juventus captain Manuel Locatelli says tomorrow night's clash with PSV Eindhoven is a must-win game.

Juve host the first-leg of their Champions League round 16 playoff, with Locatelli conceding only a victory will do.

What will be the differences compared to the first leg?

"Tomorrow will be a very important match. Tomorrow will be a very important match, we play at home, in front of our fans. Great opponent, they play well, they are young. We have already faced them, but it will be over two games. Tomorrow it will be important to get a great result and approach the match well."

Is winning a "dirty" match important to you?

"Yes, absolutely. Victory always helps and can give us a hand. We must be aware of our qualities and go out on the pitch to play a great match.

"We have grown as a team, a group of very good guys. Now we are also a great group. We always train at the maximum, but there is still a lot of room for improvement."

Do you miss scoring?

"Yes, I think that scoring and finishing is something I miss, I try to do it often in training. Every game is useful to do new things, I'm satisfied, the results are seen at the end. We need to work, head down, to improve as we are all doing."

How does it feel to be the captain of Juve?

"For me, playing here is a dream come true. Being captain is a responsibility that I have every day, because when you wear this shirt you have a responsibility and I want to show it in everyday life too. Tomorrow is one of the best games to play, because there will be a great atmosphere."

What surprised you about Randal Kolo Muani?

"I was surprised that he is a very good guy, because we all knew his qualities. He presented himself in a great way, when you work with guys like that it is good for everyone."

How important is it to dominate the game?

"We always try to have our own identity, every game has its own story, there are opponents. The finalizing thing is the result, it is important to win games. Our identity must not change, we must maintain possession of the ball."

What's one thing you've liked so far and one thing you need to improve on?

"There are many things I've liked. The attitude to work with young people is positive for us, it will make us improve, even quickly. Experience was lacking at times, in some moments of the game, but we will improve from game to game.

"Being at Juve is a responsibility, because here you need to win right away. It's something you have to get into your head. You look for it in training. Those who have been here longer have to explain it to the others. Working with guys like that is easier, they want to improve and understand where they are.

"We have to win at home. We have to play a game with great intensity and attitude because we are at home and we want to win."

On the new Champions League?

"Mentally, when you play in these teams it's all training. The game is important, you arrive focused, it's not the format, playing these games is great, also for the adrenaline. We'll go on the pitch to play a good game."