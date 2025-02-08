Juventus defender Gatti slams Cesc: You're being RIDICULOUS!

Juventus defender Fede Gatti was left baffled by Como coach Cesc Fabregas' complaints after Friday night's clash.

Juve won 2-1 thanks to a late penalty converted by Randal Kolo Muani. But before Juve's penalty, Gatti escaped a handball incident at the other end of the pitch.

“I am honestly surprised, it is strange that a coach who played at such a high level in his career would say something like that,” said Gatti in reaction to Cesc's complaints over the incident.

“It is frankly ridiculous now that penalties are given for every tiny touch, we defenders are not given any support and we are excessively penalised, we’re not allowed to do anything anymore.

“If we give penalties for this, then we may as well just give up playing football.”

Gatti also said: “I put my arm to be an obstacle for the player, not the ball. The trouble with VAR is you can’t tell the extent of the touch.

“I don’t want to see these penalties given ever for the tiniest of touches and I would say the same thing if it was given in favour of Juventus rather than against. It’s just not possible and I would’ve been angry.”