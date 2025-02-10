Motta: Juventus not favourites; PSV play the right way

Juventus coach Thiago Motta has no doubts about the motivation of his players facing PSV Eindhoven tomorrow night.

Juve host the first-leg of their Champions League round 16 playoff, with Motta admitting they must be at their best facing PSV.

What motivation do you have for this match?

"Important challenge. We all know it. It's a big match to play at our best. The boys, as the captain said, are fully committed to always try to arrive at these matches ready to work, always respecting the opponent. We will play at home and we will always try to play the match, intensity, dynamism, defend and attack together. Complete match to reach the objective, which is to qualify."

How much has PSV changed?

"They are a young team that plays good football. They put a lot of pressure up top with great courage. We had some very good moments in this match. We finished the moves well and we suffered the ball possession, the ball possession, the arrival of the full-backs who come from behind. The midfielders, regardless of who plays, can also make runs. We know, tomorrow we have to be ready to face the situations on the pitch. I see the boys doing well, focused, we know what to do to win tomorrow."

Are you thinking not only about the single match?

"It's not an excuse. We have a young team and we don't look beyond that. At Juventus, every match is important. The focus is on tomorrow's match. We also saw in the last match, even if it's not an example, the resilience of this group has increased a lot. We managed to win without playing well, yes it's a positive point for resilience, you win without playing better than the opponent. Tomorrow we need another match, a very complete one to compete against a strong team to get the final victory."

How much has this team improved?

"The important thing is the facts. Our goal is to get to the round of 16. A lot of things have changed in the team. A lot of things have changed, a lot of situations in this team. Resilience has improved, I like the group, I like to see how they are every day. The big challenge is to always improve, this is one of our goals. We played a great match against PSV, but a lot of things have changed here and there. Tomorrow will be a different story. We are focused on doing our job. Going on the pitch determined, focused, putting a lot of intensity into the game and quality to overcome the opponent."

Will you be excited tomorrow?

"No, I live every game intensely. Maybe more or less nervous, more or less relaxed. Football is going to look for emotions. I like the work, what I do, seeing the team play well, going on the attack. A football atmosphere. Tomorrow there are all the ingredients. Today I am very calm. We know what to avoid. And tomorrow compete at the maximum against a strong opponent, we can play a great game and get the victory."

On Teun Koopmeiners?

"I haven't read anything negative about him. It's normal to talk about Juventus and our players, but I always see him in good shape. He always trains well and always at his best. He's had great performances with the team and is growing. I'm very satisfied, I'm convinced that we can all give more. I'm satisfied with Koop so far."

Has Juve's game changed with Randal Kolo Muani?

"He was very good, but his teammates were also good in putting him in a position to finish. This is a collective, this is a team. Randal with his qualities is raising the level of the team, as many others can do and have already done. He is doing very well also because his teammates are doing very well and are helping him a lot."

How stimulating is it to play against an offensive team like PSV?

"I really like watching them, these are things I believe in. I said it before: it's a positive point in many difficulties, these difficulties have made the team grow. Being able to also support an opponent's domination that was seen in many moments, and we won the match in the same way. We know that the road to victory is not that one.

"To win you have to be superior, and PSV was often superior. The match with Ajax was a match of quality and great intensity, then lost 3-2, but they could have also won. Great respect and great esteem for how they interpret the game, always the same, everyone has their own idea, our belief is that by overcoming the opponent, not only ball possession, but I have already spoken about the meaning of being super to your opponent. When you are superior you have a greater chance of winning."

Juve favourite?

"I don't think so and it doesn't matter. Even if I thought so, it wouldn't matter. We can talk before, but it doesn't matter. What matters are the minutes to play. Pitfalls? We will face a team that won't back down and will try to play and attack. This is their philosophy. We are playing at home and we want to get a result, to get there we need to overcome the opponent, in everything. Both in concreteness, in the quality of the game. We must be good in both phases. We must be focused on this match. We must overcome our opponent in everything."

Where can you win the match?

"We have to do everything better than our opponent. 100% in everything, in terms of determination, concentration, playing as a team, every single player has to raise their level for the good of the team. I like this a lot, because we have guys who raise the level of the team.

"I'm happy, I'm optimistic, we're going through a great moment, many can play, some maybe not from the start and they deserve it because they're training well. Those who don't start will have the opportunity to raise the level of the team. I said it in Como: those who came on raised the level of the team, at a time when maybe there's tiredness, but we had to maintain or raise the level. That's what we need. Great team, PSV. We want the victory and we have to deserve it, it means we have to do everything well."