Juventus' 2-goal Kolo Muani: My start has been a dream for me

Randal Kolo Muani admits the start to his Juventus career has been a "dream".

Kolo Muani struck twice as Juve won 2-1 at Como on Friday night.

“It’s very important to play to win, now we get three points today in a difficult match, we are very happy and can prepare for the next game,” Kolo Muani told Sky Italia.

“It’s a dream for me, I am very happy to be here with my new teammates.

"I am just happy to be at Juve.”