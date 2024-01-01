Koopmeiners full of pride after stunning Juventus win: Three beautiful goals!

Teun Koopmeiners was delighted for the fans after Juventus' victory at RB Leipzig last night.

The midfielder helped Juve to a famous 3-2 win, having played the final half-hour with ten men. Speaking in the mixed zone afterwards, Koopmeiners was happy for the fans and club after a special night.

An incredible victory…

“A difficult match when you lose a man. Very difficult, but we never give up. We are a team that doesn’t want to give up, this is very important. Especially after the red card and their goal for 2-1 we wanted to press high, because when you stay low it’s difficult for everyone. The team did very well and I’m very happy because we scored three very beautiful goals."

The post stopped you once again…

“Yes, the post and the crossbar, but it’s coming, I’m not worried. I’m very happy with the victory and the goal will surely come, I’m sure. I want to do everything for the team."

Could this victory be the turning point of the season?

“Yes, because we want to be a very strong team. We don't want to be strong only on a technical or tactical level, but we want to be a strong group. Today you saw that even after the red card we won."

After the injuries, the VAR and the dismissal you fired up…

“Everything seemed to be against us. But we had to do better in some things, that's for sure. We have to accept the referee's decisions and move forward, today we did this as a group. This is very important. When there are difficulties we have to raise the level and we did it."

You managed to come back from a two-goal deficit…

“This is the Champions League. It’s always difficult, especially against a team like Leipzig, because they have really strong players technically. We have to play with intensity and are strong technically and tactically. I’m happy to have come back for the first time this season. It’s important to react to the difficulty, because it’s easier to play when you’re ahead."

Have you had a chance to speak to Bremer?

“I’m very sorry. He’s a very strong player and above all a great man. This is a very difficult moment for the team but especially for him. Let’s hope it’s not a very serious injury. It’s very difficult for us and for him.”

What do you think about the referee's decisions?

"I didn't do anything. Sometimes you make mistakes. The coach saw it too, but that's football."

You celebrated with Conceicao after the goal…

“He was hot after the goal. He scored a beautiful and very important goal. He is strong in 1vs1. He scored the same goal in his first training session. I am happy for him and for us."