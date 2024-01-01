Conceicao delighted proving Juventus matchwinner on special night

Francisco Conceicao was full of pride proving the matchwinner for Juventus last night.

Conceicao struck on 82 minutes as a ten-man Juve won 3-2 at RB Leipzig in their Champions League tie.

He later said: “We achieved this victory thanks to a great team spirit. Everything happened, but we played it at our best.

“The 3 points are important, now we have to continue in this way and now there is the championship."

On the instructions from coach Thiago Motta, Conceicao added, “To do what I know how to do and he left me free to do what I wanted, but he also asked me to commit to defensive and offensive play.”