Vlahovic floating as brace helps 10-man Juventus win at RB Leipzig

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic was floating after their Champions League win at RB Leipzig.

Vlahovic (2) and Francisco Conceicao struck for the visitors, with Benjamin Sesko scoring twice for RBL. Juve also had to play for the final half-hour with 10 men after goalkeeper Michele di Gregorio's dismissal.

“I am so happy, especially for the team and what we did. We played down to 10 men for almost 45 minutes,” Vlahovic told Amazon Prime Video.

“We proved we are a team. We fought together, as the coach wanted, and we continued pressing. I think we deserved to win. It was a fantastic game, and luckily we won it.

“We never gave up, and we continued pressing.

“The plan was to press high, recover the ball quickly and go for the goal. Credit to my teammates and the coach for how he prepared for the game. Hopefully we can continue like this.”