Jonny Evans retires from football as he takes up new role at Man Utd

Jonny Evans has been appointed head of loans and pathways at Manchester United after retiring from football.

The 37 year old made 241 appearances for United, came through their academy and won three Premier League titles, the Champions League, Club World Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups with the club. Now, as announced on the club website Evans will take charge of a new role at United where he will help prepare young talent to perform in the first team.

Evans opened up on his retirement and what an honour it has been to perform at the highest level for a number of years as well as how excited he is to take on a new challenge with the Red Devils.

“I want to officially announce my retirement from my playing career, not with sadness, but with pride, gratitude and excitement for the next chapter ahead. I’ll be forever indebted to the managers, coaches, staff and, of course, my team-mates, that I have had the privilege of working alongside throughout my 20 years in professional football.

“My biggest and most heartfelt thanks must go to the fans who have supported me during every step of the journey. It’s been an honour to be on the pitch and feel your passion home and away; I will be eternally grateful for every ounce of support.

“I am looking forward to working with the next generation of talented players to support them to reach their potential. Having had experience of loans myself, I know the crucial role that they can play within a player’s development. I am excited to help further develop the pathway to our first team and continue the legacy of young players thriving at Manchester United.”

Director of football Jason Wilcox praised Evans and hopes that he will be a role model to some of the best young talent in the world who will pass through the club’s academy over the next few years.

"Jonny is the perfect role model for our young players.

"His knowledge of what it takes to succeed at Manchester United will be of great benefit to each of them as we continue to develop world-class talent capable of performing in our first team."

Evans made 107 caps for Northern Ireland and was awarded an MBE in 2023 for his services to football. Many players will certainly look to him for advice and inspiration heading into the future in what is a smart move for United as they hope to harnass his experience and knowledge of the game.