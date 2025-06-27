Man Utd confirm new contract for Heaton: I am ready to support the team in every capacity

Veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton has signed a new one-year contract at Manchester United.

Experienced shot stopper Heaton has signed a one-year contract extension, keeping him at the club until 2026. Heaton's deal was set to expire on July 1 alongside Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof and Christian Eriksen and the 39-year-old is the first to sign an extension under manager Ruben Amorim who clearly wants to keep him as the second-choice goalkeeper behind Andre Onana.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking to the club website, Heaton revealed that he wants to help lead the side to glory once again and support the team by using his vast experience.

"I am extremely proud to continue to represent Manchester United. As a group, we are all really excited for the season ahead.

“I am ready to support the team in every capacity as we prepare to get back to challenging for the biggest honours.”

Heaton, a United academy graduate, has made 350 senior appearances across his club career and could help many young stars at the club with his knowledge of the game which Director of Football Jason Wilcox said is one of the main reasons they are keeping him in the side.

“Tom’s leadership and experience are really important for the group so we’re pleased that he will be part of the squad again next season.

“Tom’s mentality and excellent preparation to ensure that he is always ready to perform when called upon makes him the perfect complement to our goalkeeping group.”